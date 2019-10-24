Groom, two others killed in Battagram road accident

PESHAWAR: At least three people, including a newlywed groom, were killed and 12 others sustained serious injuries as their jeep plunged into ravine in Battagram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to Ayoob Medical Compels in Abbottabad.

Police official said that the jeep, carrying the groom and other participants of the wedding procession, was on its way to Tandol from Banna when the driver lost his control over the steering while taking a sharp urn and the jeep plunged into deep ravine.

Earlier on July 12, at least eight members of a family had been killed and eight others sustained injuries when their jeep had plunged into the River Indus in Mansehra.

Police and rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital after retrieving them from the ravine. The ill-fated family was on its way to a hospital in Dasu when their jeep plunged into the river, the police had said.

