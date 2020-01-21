In what appeared to be a funny-cum-tragic happening, a father of a groom and the mother of a bride eloped canceling their young childrens’ marriage plan.

It was reported in Surat, an area in India’s Gujarat state, where a young couple got engaged a year ago and was going to be married in February when this bombshell fell on the families from both sides.

It was reported the 48-year-old man and the 46-year-old woman, are nowhere to be found for 10 days now.

Initially, the man disappeared from his house in Katargam area, followed by the woman who left her house in Navsari.

It is strongly suspected that the middle-aged couple -groom’s father and bride’s mother- have eloped, leaving the families in an extremely embarrassing situation. Both families have filed missing persons’ complaint with the police.

Since both sides hail from the same community, relatives told Indian media that they had a relationship in the past as both lived in the same society before being married to separate people.

However, the marriage of their children might have given them a chance to revive those old days, deciding to secretly run away.

The groom’s father, a native of Amreli district, is a textile businessman and a member of a political party. The bride’s mother was married to a diamond artisan.

The elopement has become a point of discussion on social media and photos of the couple are being widely shared.

