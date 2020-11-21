Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ground-breaking of Karachi’s Green Line BRT extension project performed

Green Line Karachi extension project

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday performed the groundbreaking of the extension project of Karachi’s Green Line BRT, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that the Green Line extension project will start from Mazar-e- Quaid and will end at Tower, Karachi.

“The BRT extension project would be completed by 2022,” he said.

The minister also announced that the Green Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project will be inaugurated between July and September next year.

Image

Under the BRT extension project (GL-20), an 18-kilometer common corridor will be constructed at a cost of 2.2 billion rupees. The project will be completed in 2022.

Asad Umar also inaugurated the development project of GL-16 at Numaish Chowrangi underpass along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

Last week, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) approved the purchase of buses for the Green Line BRT.

According to the tender, 80 vehicles would be purchased at a cost of Rs 3 billion.

Read More: Govt all set to procure buses for Karachi’s Green Line BRT

It is to be noted that the BRT Green Line project with intersections has a 24 km long route, which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground route, and has 25 stations.

BRT Terminal

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor has been constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Russia ready to provide other countries with Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan

India running special cell to sabotage CPEC project: FM Qureshi

International

Thai school students protest against ‘dinosaurs’

Pakistan

NUST seeks compulsory use of local cardiac stents in govt hospitals


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close