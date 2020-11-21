Ground-breaking of Karachi’s Green Line BRT extension project performed

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday performed the groundbreaking of the extension project of Karachi’s Green Line BRT, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that the Green Line extension project will start from Mazar-e- Quaid and will end at Tower, Karachi.

“The BRT extension project would be completed by 2022,” he said.

آج گرین لائن ایکسٹینشن پراجیکٹ، جو مزار قائد کے پاس سے ٹاور کے قریب تک جائے گا، کی گراونڈ بریکنگ تقریب ہوئی. سرجانی سے مزار قائد تک کا پراجیکٹ 2021 کے وسط تک کھل جائے گا. آج جس اضافی راستے کی گراونڈ بریکنگ ہوئی وہ 2022 میں مکمل ہو گا pic.twitter.com/MqiqeHdbBn — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 21, 2020

The minister also announced that the Green Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project will be inaugurated between July and September next year.

Under the BRT extension project (GL-20), an 18-kilometer common corridor will be constructed at a cost of 2.2 billion rupees. The project will be completed in 2022.

Asad Umar also inaugurated the development project of GL-16 at Numaish Chowrangi underpass along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

گورنر سندھ عمران اسماعیل اور وفاقی وزیر برائے منصوبہ بندی ترقی و خصوصی امور نے GL-16 نمائش انڈر پاس کے ایٹ گریڈ ورکس کا افتتاح کردیا۔ ایٹ گریڈ میں نمائش انڈر پاس کے اوپر ایم اے جناح روڈ کی دونوں اطراف میں تین لین کی سڑک اور لنک سڑکوں کی تعمیر شامل ہے۔@ImranIsmailPTI@Asad_Umar pic.twitter.com/xXYssEA7FE — Governor Sindh (@GovernorSindh33) November 21, 2020

Last week, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) approved the purchase of buses for the Green Line BRT.

According to the tender, 80 vehicles would be purchased at a cost of Rs 3 billion.

It is to be noted that the BRT Green Line project with intersections has a 24 km long route, which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground route, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor has been constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

