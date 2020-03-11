Groundbreaking of seven housing projects ‘just beginning’: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Laying the foundation stone of seven housing projects in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that it is ‘just beginning’, ARY News reported.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony, PM Imran vowed to construct five million houses in five years. He said that the salaried persons cannot build their own houses but the project will enable them to get their own homes.



He said that under the seven housing project, 20,000 housing units will be constructed at the cost of Rs100 billion.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that the government will provide every possible facility to the construction sector. He maintained that the government will launch mega projects in Karachi and Islamabad’s Blue Area.

The prime minister said that these projects would not only provide residential facilities to those people who do not own any but also boost the construction sector in the country and will create job opportunities.

Read More: Chinese company to build 20,000 houses in Punjab under PM housing project

Last year on June 18, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed had announced that a Chinese company would construct 20,000 housing units in Lahore and Sialkot by using prefabrication technology under Naya Pakistan housing scheme for low-income families.

He had said this after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese company at Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency to build lowcost houses in the province.

Mehmoodur Rasheed had said that the project would provide job opportunities to 0.3 million local people and added that the Chinese company would also install plants of solar energy, potable water and waste recycling under the scheme.

