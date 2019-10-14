Growers call off sit-in on Punjab CM’s assurance   

LAHORE: Representatives of Kisan Ittehad on Monday announced to call off their sit-in on the assurance given by the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, the representative of Kisan Ittehad said,” We have postponed protest and sit-in on the assurance given by chief minister.”

According to a statement issued by Directorate General Public Relations, the office-bearers of Kisan Ittehad offered special thanks to the chief minister for giving positive reply to their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the provincial government was committed to resolve farmers’ issues at the earliest.

He said that the chief minister constituted a team headed by Agriculture Minister Malik Nouman Ahmed Langryal and Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary which will put the growers’ problems before the federal government.

Basharat said that Punjab government believed in resolving problems by holding consultations and dialogues.

Earlier on March 28, Sugarcane growers’ had protest against non-payment of dues entered the seventh day.

Scores of sugarcane farmers had been protesting outside a sugar mill here against its owner over non-payment of their dues. The protesting farmers had said that the sugar mill had to pay their outstanding dues which amount to millions of rupees.

