Chinese company Guangzhou Rongshen commits $2 million investment in FIEDMC

FAISALABAD: One of the largest Chinese manufacturers of fragrance and perfume Guangzhou Rongshen Trading Company Monday, showed interest to invest in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Following the attractive incentive offered by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan for investors, the Chinese chemical sector has committed an investment of $2 million to further explore direct foreign investment avenues in Pakistan.

Chairman, Guangzhou Rongshen Trading Company, Ivan Jiang signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), Mian Kashif Ashfaq,” read a post occasion press release.

Ivan Jiang talking to media persons after signing MoUs expressed contentment over the legal framework of Pakistan and said that it was sound and comprehensive.

Pakistan government had already played a good role to provide a business-friendly environment and security to Chinese companies, added Jiang.

Chief Operating Officer, FIEDMC Aamir Saleemi was also present upon the occasion.

Saleemi said that they were an international chemicals supplier and his company intended to explore business and investment opportunities in Pakistan which had become an important investment destination for Chinese businessmen and entrepreneurs after the launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Earlier in the month Qatar announced three billion Qatari Riyal worth of new investments in Pakistan, in the form of deposits and direct investments.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the Qatari support comes after Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s visit to Pakistan to underscore the deep relations between the two brotherly countries and people.

Saudi Arabia had earlier provided Pakistan a $3 billion loan and a similar amount every year in oil supply on deferred payments. Another Gulf state, the United Arab Emirates had also announced a $3 billion loan package for the country.

