Two guards apprehended in newborn’s kidnap case in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two security guards over their alleged involvement in the abduction of a newborn baby from a hospital in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police took the security guards into custody after they saw the security guards talking with the kidnapper in a CCTV footage of the incident.

Police officials said that they took the security guards into custody for interrogation.

Earlier on August 21, a shrewd burqa-clad woman had kidnapped a newborn baby from Allied Hospital Faisalabad and fled away easily.

Read More: Woman kidnaps newborn from Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital, grandfather dies in shock

As per details, Nosheen, resident of Faisalabad’s Nisar Colony had given birth to a baby girl two days ago, but the happiness of the family did not last long. An unknown burqa-clad woman had reached the mother’s room to congratulate the family and asked to handover the baby girl to her for vaccination.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the woman could be seen fleeing from the hospital with the infant.

Hearing the news of the kidnap, the grandfather of the baby girl had suffered a heart attack due to shock and lost his life.

Comments

comments