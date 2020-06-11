‘Guest House’ actor Tariq Malik passes away after cardiac arrest

The actor of state television’s most popular drama ‘Guest House’ in 1990s, Tariq Malik, has passed away after cardiac arrest.

The performance of Tariq Malik was highly acclaimed by the viewers where he appeared as the waiter of the guest house. Afzal Khan, who performed as ‘Rambo’ in the drama, had also received the popularity from series.

Some posts circulating on social media platforms claimed that Tariq Malik had contracted coronavirus one week ago, however, he died of cardiac arrest.

Actor Afzal Khan said on its Instagram post that his co-starred actor, Tariq Malik, of the drama ‘Guest House’ has passed away.

Tariq Malik belongs to Rawalpindi and worked for radio, stage and television for many years, however, he gained popularity from the 1991’s drama ‘Guest House’. He is also known for his voice-over for ‘Bawa Jee’ in a programme of Radio Pakistan.

The comedy-drama directed by Rauf Khalid had set new records of popularity at that time which highlighted the problems of passengers which they faced in guesthouses on a lighter note.

Qaiser Farooq, Muhammad Nisar and Shakir Aziz had written its different episodes. The actors including Afzal Khan, Tariq Malik, Khalid Hafeez and Sarwat Gillani had appeared in important roles in the drama.

