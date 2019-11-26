Living rooms are normally used for entertaining guests but it was much to the surprise of a farmer Dilip Jagtap, who found an unusual guest, a leopard, in his living room.

“We were returning from our farms when we realized that a leopard entered our house chasing down our pet dog,” he said.

It was time when all males were out of the house and the females were preparing for the food, he said the leopard chased their pet dog and entered the house after it.

The dog left the house from the other door while the leopard remained inside, forcing the farmers to evacuate the occupants and shutting down all the doors.

The incident took place in Pimpalgoan Rota village of Parner Taluka in Ahmednagar. The farmer Dilip Jagtap alerted the forest officer after which the Forest Department and the Wildlife SOS organisation rushed to the spot.

A video of the rescue operation was later shared on social media and it soon went viral. The 39-second clip shows the rescuers accessing the situation before preparing the tranquilliser to sedate the animal, who was trapped in the living room of the house. After a three-hour-long operation, the animal was finally shot with a tranquiliser dart and transferred in a cage.

He was handed over to a nursery of Ahmednagar who later released him back to the forest.

