Those found guilty of wheat crisis will be sacked: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Terming recent wheat crisis in the country an administrative issue, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that those found guilty of the crisis will be sent home, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, President Alvi said that strict disciplinary and departmental action will be taken against those responsible of the wheat crisis.

He said that his statement about wheat crisis had been distorted by the media, adding that journalists should represent the true picture of the situation.

The president said that the government has decided to import wheat to overcome the ongoing flour crisis in the country.

Responding to a question, the president said that inflation increased after withdrawing subsidy on electricity and other things.

Read More: PM Imran directs effective steps to avoid shortage of wheat in country

Earlier on January 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of wheat across the country.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran had said that wheat is an essential commodity and added that there should not be shortage of flour in the country.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had already approved duty-free import of wheat, PM Imran had said and added that the government will take every possible measure to meet the requirement of the country.

