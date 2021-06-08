A man on Tuesday broke a Guinness World Record after he sliced 59 grapes in the air using a sword while standing on a Swiss ball.

According to details, the Guinness World Record was broken by a pair of Idaho men who basically retook it after their previous record for slicing through grapes using a samurai sword was defeated by another team.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, stood on a Swiss ball and wielded the samurai sword while neighbor Jonathan Hannon threw the grapes into the air.

The pair originally set the record at 37, but they lost the record to another team that managed to reach 55.

Hannon threw 66 grapes in the one-minute time limit during their most recent attempt, and David Rush managed to make contact with 60 of them — 59 of which counted toward the record.

