Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Man breaks Guinness World Record of slicing grapes in air with sword

grapes, sword, guinness world record, David Rush

A man on Tuesday broke a Guinness World Record after he sliced 59 grapes in the air using a sword while standing on a Swiss ball.

According to details, the Guinness World Record was broken by a pair of Idaho men who basically retook it after their previous record for slicing through grapes using a samurai sword was defeated by another team.


David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, stood on a Swiss ball and wielded the samurai sword while neighbor Jonathan Hannon threw the grapes into the air.

The pair originally set the record at 37, but they lost the record to another team that managed to reach 55.

Read More: WATCH: Guinness World Record holder can stretch skin to unbelievable length

Hannon threw 66 grapes in the one-minute time limit during their most recent attempt, and David Rush managed to make contact with 60 of them — 59 of which counted toward the record.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Police trolled for using a massive truck to two away a mini scooter   

Offbeat

WATCH: Mother attends classes in school all day pretending to be her daughter

Offbeat

Family finds out they had a picnic next to a live WWII bomb

Offbeat

Four-year-old girl killed in leopard attack at brother’s birthday party

[X] Close