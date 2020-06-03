Man wriggles out to safety after being buried alive in sand

A man miraculously escaped after being buried alive by three assailants in Rajkot district of Gujarat, India.

30-year-old Kapil Markana was first kidnapped, brutally thrashed, and then buried alive in the sand by the three accused who wanted to settle accounts with him. Markana, however, wriggled out to safety and ran for his life to a policeman who finally rescued him.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, according to a Times of India report. Police have arrested the three accused identified as Arvind Bambhava, Ravi Vakatar, and Chandu Bharwad.

During initial investigation, police found that the incident was a fallout of a monetary dispute between the accused and the victim. The dispute dates back to the days when Markana would work at a diary owned by Arvind Bambhava.

Arvind suffered huge losses in the dairy business and was forced to sell it to another person around six months ago. Arvind accused Markana of embezzling dairy funds and causing losses.

In order to teach Markana a lesson, Arvind kidnapped the victim along with friends.

They took Markana to Bharwad’s cabin and beat him up with bare hands and a baton. They hauled him out in the open and buried him in the sand with hands and feet tied. They buried him till Markana lay motionless inside the dune, leaving him to die.

According to police, the victim started to wriggle furiously under the sand and first his feet came loose. After some more struggle, he managed to come out and run, but the trio spotted him and started chasing him. But Markana raced ahead of them and reached the nearby Gondal sub-jail where he sought help from a cop deployed there.

