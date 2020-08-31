Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Police arrest ‘close relative’ over alleged rape and murder of minor girl

Gujranwala rape murder minor girl arrest

GUJRANWALA: Police officials have claimed to arrest prime suspect, who was turned out to be a close relative of the victim, in rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police officials told media that a cousin of the four-year-old victim turned out to be rapist and murderer. The police officials have recovered the dead body of the girl on Monday morning who was killed after being raped.

The girl went missing since the Monday morning, later, her dead body was recovered from the bathroom of a mosque.

The prime suspect is identified as Rizwan Yousuf, who is the son of girl’s uncle. The girl was reportedly strangled to death after allegedly being raped, said police.

According to police, the suspect confessed his heinous crime during the interrogation session. Police said that further investigation is underway and the suspect will be presented before the court for remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered police authorities to immediately arrest the responsible person.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran okays Karachi transformation plan: Sindh governor

Pakistan

Pakistan looking forward to earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan talks: FO

Pakistan

Terrorist involved in attack on BAP leader killed in Mastung 

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to announce special package for rain-hit Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU