How mobile phone explosion led to teenage girl death in Gujranwala?

GUJRANWALA: In a major development, the investigation into the death of a Gujranwala girl who burned to death after headphones she had on caught fire has revealed that fire erupted in the house due to gas leakage, ARY News reported.

According to police, the victim’s family in a statement recoded to police has said that the teenage girl was using headphones connected to a mobile phone while it was charging and was on call when the mobile phone exploded.

The family of the teenage girl further told police that there was also a gas leakage in the house which might be the main reason behind the fire in the house beside the short circuit.

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl burned to death after headphones she had on caught fire in Punjab’s Gujranwala.

The incident occurred in a village on the city’s outskirts. The teenager, named Mushfiqa, was using headphones connected to a mobile phone while it was charging, the rescue officials said, adding she was completely burned after the headphones caught fire all of a sudden.

The girl’s death is the latest in a series of incidents involving the use of smartphones while they are charged.

Earlier, a video shared hundreds of thousands of times warned against using mobile phones while they charge because “electric waves” will pass through your body. However, experts termed the advise misleading, saying other appliances would also exhibit similar harmless voltage leakage, while the real danger — though slim — could come from faulty batteries and low-quality chargers.

