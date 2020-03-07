Web Analytics
Woman looting people by impersonating cop caught in Gujranwala

Gujranwala Women Looting

GUJRANWALA: Aroop police on Saturday arrested a woman for looting citizens by impersonating a cop during a raid in a Gujranwala neighbourhood, reported ARY News.

According to the police, the woman clad in police uniform was arrested from Alam Chowk along with an accomplice.

They said Shazia Bibi masquerading as a policewoman would deprive the citizens of their cash by intercepting them on the pretext of snap-checking.

The SHO Aroop said police uniforms have been seized from the possession of the arrested outlaws.

Read More: Fake policeman caught, robbed people after labeling them terrorists

They have been shifted to the Aroop police station for further questioning.

Earlier, on Feb 8, a man impersonating a police officer was apprehended by the law enforcement from Karachi’s Gizri area.

The man had installed an illegal police hooter and a fake police flag on his car.

The individual was caught during a snap-checking in the area whereupon being stopped by the police said that he himself was a policeman, which was later proven to be untrue.

Read More: Policeman turned out to be facilitator of blackmailing gang

