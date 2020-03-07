Woman looting people by impersonating cop caught in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Aroop police on Saturday arrested a woman for looting citizens by impersonating a cop during a raid in a Gujranwala neighbourhood, reported ARY News.

According to the police, the woman clad in police uniform was arrested from Alam Chowk along with an accomplice.

They said Shazia Bibi masquerading as a policewoman would deprive the citizens of their cash by intercepting them on the pretext of snap-checking.

The SHO Aroop said police uniforms have been seized from the possession of the arrested outlaws.

They have been shifted to the Aroop police station for further questioning.

Earlier, on Feb 8, a man impersonating a police officer was apprehended by the law enforcement from Karachi’s Gizri area.

The man had installed an illegal police hooter and a fake police flag on his car.

The individual was caught during a snap-checking in the area whereupon being stopped by the police said that he himself was a policeman, which was later proven to be untrue.

