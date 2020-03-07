Woman looting people by impersonating cop caught in Gujranwala
GUJRANWALA: Aroop police on Saturday arrested a woman for looting citizens by impersonating a cop during a raid in a Gujranwala neighbourhood, reported ARY News.
According to the police, the woman clad in police uniform was arrested from Alam Chowk along with an accomplice.
They said Shazia Bibi masquerading as a policewoman would deprive the citizens of their cash by intercepting them on the pretext of snap-checking.
The SHO Aroop said police uniforms have been seized from the possession of the arrested outlaws.
Read More: Fake policeman caught, robbed people after labeling them terrorists
They have been shifted to the Aroop police station for further questioning.
Earlier, on Feb 8, a man impersonating a police officer was apprehended by the law enforcement from Karachi’s Gizri area.
The man had installed an illegal police hooter and a fake police flag on his car.
The individual was caught during a snap-checking in the area whereupon being stopped by the police said that he himself was a policeman, which was later proven to be untrue.
Read More: Policeman turned out to be facilitator of blackmailing gang