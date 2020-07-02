Normalcy returns after violent clashes between police, inmates at Gujrat jail

GUJRAT: The situation was brought under control at Gujrat District Prison after the conclusion of successful dialogues between jail administration and inmates, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Earlier, clashes erupted between the police and inmates at the Gujrat District Prison after the latter took charge of the jail premises, injuring two cops.

The District Police Officer (DPO) told media that the prisoners have started returning to their barracks after the violent clashes between police and inmates have been controlled. He said that security arrangements around the district prison have been tightened, whereas, the administration has also used drone cameras to keep strict monitoring of the jail.

The police officer said that many high-profile prisoners were kept at Gujrat prison. He added that no casualties occurred in the recent operation conducted inside the jail.

Earlier in the day, the inmates at the district jail in Gujrat resorted to violence and climbed up the walls of the prison. They damaged the prison’s infrastructure and set fire to barracks. The violence caused injuries to two police personnel deployed at the prison, who were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police took precautionary measures around the prison to avoid any jailbreak and had deployed snippers around it to thwart any such attempt. The police have also fired aerial shots and tear gas to disperse the inmates.

Detailing the entire episode, the jail superintendent said that it all started after two groups inside the prison indulged in a physical brawl.

