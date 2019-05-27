PTM’s Gulalai Ismail put on blacklist over anti-state speeches

ISLAMABAD: Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Gulalai Ismail has been placed on blacklist over accusation of anti-state speeches, ARY News reported on Monday.

Gulalai Ismail could be arrested if she attempts to leave the country after being placed on blacklist by the authorities following cases against her under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Moreover, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir in a plea seeking a ban on PTM earlier in the day.

Justice Amir Farooq heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Shoaib pleaded the court to pass ruling to ban PTM leaders’ social media accounts and slap ban on the party as it is not registered and involved in creating anti-state sentiments in the country.

To this, the court issued notices to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) secretary interior and defence to submit their reply within two weeks in this regard.

Read More: PTM leader, supporters attack military check post in Miranshah

The IHC also served notices to Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir and later adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

On May 23, First Investigation Reports (FIRs) had been registered against PTM leader Gulalai Ismail for incendiary comments and speeches against the state and security institutes amid Farishta rape and murder case.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Gulali Ismail has been named in First Information Reports’ (FIR) against them in different parts of the country after videos of her making illicit commentary against the state and its security institutes came to the forefront.

In the backdrop of the unfortunate Farishta rape and murder incident, PTM sympathizers lashed out and levied blame for the crime upon security agencies and the armed forces of the country.

Comments

comments