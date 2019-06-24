Afghan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar meets Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD: Afghan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar held a meeting with the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to discuss Pakistan-Afghanistan ties, political and economic situation of the region, ARY News reported on Monday.

Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan desires peaceful, prosper and stable Afghanistan as it is crucial for the development of the region. He further said that Islamabad will provide its full support for the success of the Afghanistan peace process.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar acknowledged efforts of Pakistan for Afghan peace process besides praising Islamabad authorities over hosting Afghan refugees. He urged participation of all parties for an ongoing process for the establishment of longstanding peace in Afghanistan.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said in his Twitter message that Pakistan made serious efforts for the Afghan peace process as Islamabad desired for the establishment of longstanding peace in its neighbouring country.

Moreover, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has scheduled a two-day official visit to Pakistan coming week.

The President of Afghanistan is expected to arrive in Pakistan on June 27, sources claimed.

Ghani is scheduled to meet high-level government functionaries on the trip along with other dignitaries.

The sources further revealed that the Afghan President would travel to Lahore on June 28 where he would pray at the Badshahi Mosque.

