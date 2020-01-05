Qureshi discusses Gulf situation with his Turkish counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has telephoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu following the recent development of escalation between US and Iran, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Diplomatic sources said they exchanged views on the developments in the Gulf region after the killing of an Iranian top general in Iraq.

Earlier in the day, Qureshi had talked to his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif through a telephonic call to discuss the Middle East situation following Soleimani’s killing.

According to sources, matters pertaining to peace and security in the region were discussed.

Read: COAS Bajwa calls for ‘maximum restraint’ in phone call with Pompeo following Soleimani row

Tensions are rising between the United States and Iran after Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said today while commenting over the recent developments in the Middle East that Pakistan will not be part of any process that disturbs the peace in the region.

While talking exclusively to ARY News, the military spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor said the regional scenario has changed after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) had given its statement over the incident.

Read: FO expresses deep concerns over developments in Middle East

The spokesperson clarified that the country will not become part of any process that will disturb the peace of the region. He added Pakistan desires regional peace but it will not compromise on its national security.

India has chosen a path which brings it to the brinks of destruction, whereas, the role of Pakistan should be taken in positive angle for its efforts to the regional peace, he said.

“In this scenario, Prime Minister [Imran Khan] and the Army Chief [General Qamar Javed Bajwa] has adopted a very clear stance that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against anyone and play its strong role for regional peace.”

“We will play our role efficiently for the establishment of peace in the region under the government’s policies and the nation’s support.”

Comments

comments