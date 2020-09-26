KARACHI: The police claimed on Saturday to have identified the gang behind the killing of Gulistan e Johar Additional Station House Officer (SHO), ARY News reported.

Police said the gang that engaged in a shootout with Gulistan e Johar Police twice rode around in a white sedan ‘Corolla’ and comprised four suspects that belong to rural Sindh.

They further revealed that the suspect gang carries out their notorious activities attired in police uniform or other law enforcement agencies and that they mug citizens particularly those coming out of money exchanges with prospects of cash.

The additional SHO of Gulistan-e-Johar police station Sub-inspector Raheem Khan was killed in a shootout with suspected robbers near Safari Park on Friday SSP East Sajid Sadozai confirmed.

READ: Gulistan-e-Johar encounter: Mugger involved in killing of SHO arrested

The other day in hot pursuit of the suspects following the killing of one personnel, one suspect was arrested in a wounded state while three managed to escape.

The police revealed that the said gang carries out coordinated robberies for cash or valuables to the tune of a million or more and they carried sub-machine guns with them.

READ: Additional SHO shot dead in Karachi shootout

Adding to the information investigated, the police shared the record of past burglaries allegedly carried out by the same gang. According to the record, the gang did robberies in Shahrah-e-Faisa, Defense, Korangi and Jheel Park in the year 2018.

Police admitted that the gang has been a challenge since 2018 and that in the year, it carried out four alleged robberies of worth Rs6.5 million.

Comments

comments