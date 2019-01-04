The teaser of much-awaited Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt flick ‘Gully Boy’ was released today with fans and critics gushing over the mind-blowing rap verses and the first look of the lead actors in the movie.

The teaser shows Ranveer Singh as a struggling rapper who lives in a low-key neighbourhood, love his mom and wants to make it big as a singer who wants to introduce India to “Asli Hip Hop”.

Alia Bhatt plays his love interest while Kalki Koechlin perhaps is his second love interest.

While everyone praised the teaser, the biggest endorsement for Ranveer and his work came from his lady love, now proud wifey, Deepika Padukone.

As soon as Ranveer announced the release of teaser on his Instagram page, Deepika Padukone commented on her hubby’s post.

“Ranveer, you are unstoppable. I love you and I am so proud of you,” wrote the Ram Leela star.

The teaser, being widely praised, is just an announcement of the full trailer, which will be released on January 9.

It is pertinent to note here that Ranveer’s latest release Simmba too became a smash hit and crossed the Rs150 crore mark in just a week after its release.

“ # Simmba roars and scores at the BO… Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark in Week 1… Glowing word of mouth has converted into footfalls… Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr, Tue 28.19 cr, Wed 14.49 cr, Thu 11.78 cr. Total: ₹ 150.81 cr. India biz. SUPER HIT,” renowned critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

