Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Wednesday released the trailer of her much-awaited film “Gully Boy” in an event attended by film’s star cast including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The trailer shows Ranveer Singh as an aspiring rap artist who is a son of a driver, lives in a low-key neighbourhood but is still struggling to make it big as a rapper.

Alia Bhatt plays his love interest and is as aggressive and as big a dreamer as Ranveer is but as the trailer shows, Kalki Koechlin crosses the couple’s path somewhere after Ranveer’s character becomes famous as a rapper.

While Ranveer completely steals the show here and seems will impress cinegoers once the movie is released on February 14, Alia Bhatt too appears to play her part well.

Before the release of the trailer, a short teaser featuring the song ‘Asli Hip Hop’ was released which too impressed the critics and viewers alike.

It is pertinent to note here that Ranveer’s latest release Simmba too became a smash hit and has has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on its 12th day at the box office today.

The movie’s director Zoya Akhtar is known for directing flicks like “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Dil Dhadakne Do” and “Luck By Chance”.

