KARACHI: A real estate agent in District East’s Gulshan e Iqbal area was Wednesday robbed of Rs2 million as soon as he entered his office back from bank branch, ARY News reported.

According to police, at least three burglars entered an estate agency near NIPA Chowrangi area of Karachi and awaited Zohaib who was returning from the bank after drawing Rs2 million in cash.

The burglars were already in the office when Zohaib arrived back, the police said, adding that they robbed him of the cash and fled.

On the complaint of the aggrieved, the police have lodged the case of robbery.

Separately to happen today, the infamous ‘White Corolla’ gang blamed for various robberies in the city has purportedly once again remerged in the city after a similar modus operandi was adopted by muggers during a dacoity in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

According to details, the robbery happened in block 13-D of Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, where three muggers entered a house and took females present in it as hostages.

“The dacoit went away in a white Corolla vehicle with jewelry and cash amount,” the family claimed as police recorded their testimonies regarding the happenings during the mugging.

The police further confirmed that a white Corolla was seen in the CCTV footage obtained from a house in the street where the incident occurred.

