Unable to load the gun despite several attempts, Abidi’s security guard tells police

KARACHI: The security guard of the assassinated former MNA Ali Raza Abidi on Wednesday said that he was unable to load the gun despite several attempts, during the firing incident that took place outside the house of the slain politician on Tuesday night.

This he revealed, while recording video statement to police into the firing accident, acquired by ARY News, here today.

“Neither company nor Ali Raza Abidi asked me to check the working of the gun at least ones, since assuming his duty,” the gunman said in his statement to the police.

I was appointed as a security guard at Bungalow of Ali Raza Abidi some 55 days ago, he continued.

Describing the incident of shootout, the guard said when he opened the door of the bungalow on the horn of Mr Abidi, he saw a man was firing at him, “I tried to load my gun by leaving the door open, but failed in doing so,” the statement said.

Few moments later of the attack, Ali Raza Abidi was lying on the seat of his vehicle after being hit by several bullets.

He said he was never asked to check the gun by the company, through which he was appointed nor by his master [Ali Raza Abidi].

The guard of the slain leader’s residence was taken into the custody, Senior Superintendent (SSP) of district South Karachi, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, said.

Speaking to mediamen, the SSP South informed that the politician was attacked right in front the of his residence on Tuesday night by two assailants, meanwhile, the security guard at the gate rushed inside as the assailant opened fire at Abidi.

On the other hand, sources within the CTD told ARY News that the pistol used in the killing of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi was used before in the killing of a man named Ehtisham on December 10.

The man named Ehtisham was killed over some minor dispute in Liaquatabad area and police had registered the case in the area police station.

Earlier, CM Sindh also chaired a meeting of law enforcement agencies and ordered immediate arrest of Ali Raza Abidi’s killers.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

