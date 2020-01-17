Terrifying video shows gunmen burst into school, shoot students

A terrifying video has emerged showing two gunmen, wearing motorcycle helmets, spraying bullets at a school during a football match.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, and a 14-year-old were injured in the firing incident that occurred on Wednesday evening, according to a report.

The gun attack that spanned 20 seconds took place on a football court as a five-a-side match was being played at the church school in Fortaleza, north east Brazil.

Security camera images show two teams on the indoor court, around 7:30pm, with a small crowd watching the match on the left-hand side of the screen when the gunmen stormed the building.

People scurried for cover spilling onto the court as the shots were fired.

Witnesses relayed the assailants, who entered from the doors further down the court, appeared to be targeting a 17-year-old boy who was wounded in the incident.

The victim tried to escape but was apparently pursued by both shooters around the pitch as they fired several rounds at him.

Doris Johnson Education Center told local media the incident ‘is an isolated case.’

