COLOMBO: Gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka on Saturday, hours before polling in presidential elections got underway, police said.

The voting to elect new Sri Lankan president gets underway in Colombo, where buses carrying Sri Lanka Muslim voters came under the fire.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tyres on the road and set up makeshift roadblocks to ambush the convoy of more than 100 vehicles.

“The gunmen opened fire and also pelted stones,” a police official in Tantirimale, 240 kilometres (150 miles) north of Colombo said. “At least two buses were hit, but we have no reports of casualties.”

Read more: Sri Lanka PM set to lose job after presidential vote

Muslims from the coastal town of Puttalam were travelling to the neighbouring district of Mannar, where they were registered to vote, the police official said.

Police reinforcements rushed to the area and cleared the obstructions on the road and escorted the convoy so that passengers could cast their ballots.

Comments

comments