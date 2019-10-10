Place for ‘Gurdwara’ to be designated for Sikh pilgrims in Karachi: Ismail

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said a place for a Gurdwara (worship place of Sikh community) would be designated in the metropolis for Sikh pilgrims.

This was stated by the governor in a ceremony held at City Railway Station Karachi on Thursday.

As per details, the government of Pakistan operated a special train for a large number of Sikh pilgrims, who departed for Kartarpur from Karachi to attend the 550th birth anniversary of their religious leader Baba Guru Nanak.

He said the construction of Gurdwara for the Sikh community in Karachi will be discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The governor Sindh saw off the pilgrims with good wishes and said that the minorities have an equal status in Pakistan as compared to India.

Pakistan has expressed its commitment to open the Kartarpur Corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, in a ceremony on November 11.

PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district on Nov 28, 2018.

