LAHORE: To attend the festivities of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the first group of Sikh pilgrims from India reached Lahore on Tuesday.

As per details, the process of pilgrims’ visit has begun from today. The first group comprising 1500 pilgrims arrived in Pakistan through Wagah Border.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Dr Amer Ahmad and Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Satwant Singh welcomed the pilgrims upon their arrival in Pakistan.

Another 2,000 pilgrims will arrive on Wednesday.

A special train was launched for the traveling of Sikh pilgrims from India.

The government of Pakistan has also released a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistan Post has decided to establish a post office at Kartarpur complex to facilitate Sikh pilgrims while another post office will be opened at Nankana Sahib, Radio Pakistan reported. The commemorative stamp will also be provided in 192 member countries of the Universal Postal Union.

It is worth noting that the officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9.

