Workers of gutka mafia attack cops in New Karachi Industrial Area

KARACHI: Workers of gutka mafia on Sunday allegedly attacked police officials in New Karachi Industrial Area, ARY News reported.

The furious mob besieged Superintendent Police Abdul Sattar Bhutto and his squad. They pelted police with stones and opened aerial firing, said sources. Sources said upon attack by the mob, the police squad fled away from the scene.

SSP Central Arif Aslam said police had gone for raid at the gutka manufacturing godown. They confronted enraged women at Godhra Colony, he said.

Arif Aslam said police had recovered gutka and other stuff during the raid.

He said a case would be filed against those who resisted. He said no police official got injured; however no arrest was made as well.

On Mar 27, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had sought a reply from the Sindh government and inspector general of police on alleged practice of returning back confiscated Gutka, Mainpuri and Mawa by police.

During a hearing of petition against sale and making of Gutka, Mainpuri and Mawa, the SHC had given the provincial government until April 30 to respond in this regard.

The petitioner had blamed that police officials sold or returned the seized contraband items.

