Gutters at two main roads of Karachi plugged with boulders: KWSB

KARACHI: The gutters at two main roads of Karachi were filled with stones and boulders to stop water drainage from sewerage line, citing a report of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, ARY News reported on Monday.

The chief minister has directed Commissioner Karachi to arrest the gang involved in the practice of sabotage with the help of CCTV footage.

Managing Director of the board has informed Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a report that the main-holes at Shara-e-Faisal and Fatima Jinnah Road were deliberately filled with rocks to stop drainage of water.

“It was due to these stones that water is erupting out of the main-holes and spreading at roads,” the report said.

“The hold gang will be exposed if one of the perpetrators will be nabbed,’ chief minister said.

Chief Minister Shah also directed for filing criminals cases against the gang.

“The so-called owners and friends of Karachi are on forefront in enmity with citizens,” Murad Ali Shah said.

The chief minister also requested citizens to point out the gang involved in choking sewerage lines and main-holes in the city.

Those involved in the practice of choking sewerage lines with stones are not serving the people, Adviser to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab said in a statement.

“Clean My Karachi campaign will continue despite all conspiracies against it,” Wahab added.

