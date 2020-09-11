Gwadar Eastbay Expressway nears completion
ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Friday said that 80 percent work on Gwadar Eastbay Expressway has been completed, ARY News reported.
#Gwadar Update: East Bay Expressway progress 80%. Asphalt underway, will boost Port operations big way. #cpec #cpecmakingprogress pic.twitter.com/nSq4EC981v
— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 11, 2020
Taking to Twitter, Asim Saleem Bajwa said the expressway will boost port operations in a big way.
Earlier in August, Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced over 1100 jobs of various categories for a recently started CPEC project by Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1.
In his tweet, Asim Saleem Bajwa stated that locals will be preferred for the recently announced jobs in Thar-Block-1 subject to criteria/qualification.