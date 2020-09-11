ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Friday said that 80 percent work on Gwadar Eastbay Expressway has been completed, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Asim Saleem Bajwa said the expressway will boost port operations in a big way.

Earlier in August, Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced over 1100 jobs of various categories for a recently started CPEC project by Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1.

In his tweet, Asim Saleem Bajwa stated that locals will be preferred for the recently announced jobs in Thar-Block-1 subject to criteria/qualification.

