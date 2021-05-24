Minister orders timely completion of Gwadar Expressway

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of NCC on foreign-funded projects here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The NCC reviewed the progress work on 15 Roads and Transport projects and five ongoing projects of Finance and Revenue.

The five projects of the Finance and Revenue sector would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.3 billion in partnership with World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB), the meeting was told.

The minister directed all the stakeholders to resolve bottlenecks and expedite implementation.

Minister for Economic Affairs @OmarAyubKhan chaired a meeting of NCC on Foreign-Funded Projects. The NCC reviewed the Federal Projects (Road&Trans: 15 projects and Fin&Rev: 5 projects). The Chair directed all the stakeholders to resolve bottlenecks and expedite implementation. pic.twitter.com/FqQEouLL9w — Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan (@eadgop) May 24, 2021

Omar Ayub directed the authorities concerned to timely completed the ongoing projects. He also ordered authorities for timely completion of Gwadar Expressway and Indus Highway Sindh

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh Parliamentary Secretary, Secretary EAD and representatives of relevant stakeholders including officials of Communications, NHA, Finance Division, FBR, SBP, NAPHDA and provincial governments.

Gwadar East Bay Expressway

Gwadar East Bay Expressway is a municipal expressway currently under construction in Gwadar, Balochistan, Pakistan.

The six-lane expressway was initially planned to be complete by 2018 but has been delayed to Oct 2020. It will connect Gwadar Port to the Makran Coastal Highway

Comments

comments