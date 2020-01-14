First ship with cargo for Afghanistan anchored at Gwadar Port: sources

GWADAR: Afghan Transit Trade has been started from Gwadar Port with a ship with cargo for Afghanistan anchored at the port, quoting sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ship carrying first consignment of fertilizer for Afghanistan reached the port, Gwadar port sources said.

A batch of the students of local girls college welcomed the port call of the first ship of Afghan transit trade.

Pakistan in October last year allowed the transit trade for Afghanistan from the port in country’s southwestern Balochistan province.

A notification to the effect, said the trade related infrastructure at Gwadar Port is ready to handle bulk cargoes to and from Afghanistan.

“The bulk cargoes imported at the Port for onward transit to Afghanistan will be transported in containers after stuffing/loading the same into containers of international specifications,” the notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce said.

Afghan traders will have the facility of transshipment and transit through the port that will give a boost to their trade activities and quick clearance of their goods.

Comments

comments