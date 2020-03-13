Women, Kids of Gwadar protest prevalent drug abuse in region

GWADAR: Women and kids are out in the streets of Buleda against the prevalence of drugs and drug users in the region, ARY News reported.

According to details, The angry protesting mob of females set fire to places where the druggies sat and indulged in the self-infliction.

The angry mob said that most men of the small district have been hooked on drugs and there was no turning back for them.

The females in the protest also claimed that the drug habits of the men partaking in such self-harm were being given guardianship of regional authorities.

They also revealed that the issue was highlighted on all possible forums within their reach but they couldn’t sit idly by watching their men destroying themselves and their loved one by giving into the addiction.

Earlier on February 26, Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) recovered weapons and drugs worth up to Rs 600 million in separate actions, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the PCG spokesman, in the first action, the law enforcement authorities intercepted a suspicious vehicle and during search recovered weapons including small machine gun (SMG) and a pistol and ammunition. 150 kilograms of charas and nine kilograms of heroin was also recovered during the raid.

The PCG personnel nabbed four-person, who were carrying the drugs to smuggle it abroad.

