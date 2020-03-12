KARACHI: Today marks the 27th death anniversary of Habib Jalib, the great revolutionary poet.

Jalib was born on 24 March 1928 in Hoshiarpur of Indian Punjab. He was entitled as the poet of the people by his followers. Habib Jalib migrated to Pakistan after the partition and worked with a newspaper as a proofreader.

His simple and attractive style touched the hearts of people and he remained loyal to his progressive school of thought despite being jailed for several times but also remained resilient when it comes to his poetry.

A great political and social activist of his time, some of his famous literary works include “Zulmat Ko Zia”, “Watan ko Kuch Nahi Khatra”, “Main Ne Uss Se Yeh Kaha” and “Aisay Dastoor Ko”.

His famous poetry books are Sir-e-Maqtal, Zikr Behte Khoon Ka, Gumbad-e-Bedar, Kulyaat e Habib Jalib, Is Shehar-e-Kharabi Main, Goshay Main Qafas K, Harf-e-Haqq, Harf-e-Sar-e-Daar and Ehad-e-Sitam.

The greatest poet of his era Habib Jalib died on March 12, 1993.

He was awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz and Nigar Awards by the government of Pakistan for his services to the field of literature.

