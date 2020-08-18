When Hadiqa Kiani composed ghazal for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Prominent singer Hadiqa Kiani recently revealed that she composed her first ghazal for the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in the ’90s.

Turning to Twitter, she shared that the ghazal and the album it was featured in is now very difficult to find but a friend of her was able to find it on Spotify.

“I wanted to share something very close to me, an accomplishment I don’t often talk about. In 1997, I had the honor of composing & singing my 1st ghazal for the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan,” she wrote.

Kiani was a university student from Rawalpindi when she sung Raat Bhar Ankh To Nahin Jagi.

“It is still such an honour to have had my ghazal selected by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan for this album, an honour I will never forget. Rest In Peace,” she said in another tweet.

