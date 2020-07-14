Hadiqa Kiani dedicates new song to Kashmiri martyrs

Pakistan’s acclaimed singer Hadiqa Kiani has paid a tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir and Turkey with a new song.

She has collaborated with Turkish singer Ali Tolga for it. The song, sung in Urdu, Turkis and Kashmiri, is titled Daimi Bahar (Eternal Spring).

It opens with the message “In everlasting memory of our beloved martyrs: July 13, 1931 Kashmir Martyr’s Day, July 15 2016, Failed Turkish Coup Attempt.”

The video highlights the plight of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir and the struggle against the failed coup in Turkey back in 2016.

Earlier, Kiani had paid a heart touching tribute to popular Turkish series Etrugrul through a Turkish song. She became the first Pakistani singer to sing in Turkish language.

Her maternal ancestors are from İzmir, Turkey and she has an affinity for the Turkey since childhood, she shared.

