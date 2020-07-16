Hadiqa Kiani says Kashmir is being silenced over song removal from YouTube

Prominent singer Hadiqa Kiani has called out YouTube for removing her new song which paid a tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir and Turkey from their site.

The song, titled Daimi Bahar (Eternal Spring), was a collaboration between the Pakistani singer and Turkish artists Ali Tolga Demertas and Torgi Evren. It was released on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13.

Taking to Instagram, Kiani confirmed that her song has been removed from YouTube. The singer said its a deliberate attempt to silence the voices on Kashmir.

“Our tribute to Kashmir was removed from YouTube a few hours ago. There seems to be a systematic silencing taking place but we will not be silenced because our message is of love and peace,” she said.

Kiani shared that The Kashmir Civitas is actively working to re-upload the video and she will share an update with her fans soon.

Her maternal ancestors are from İzmir, Turkey and she has an affinity for the Turkey since childhood.

Eternal Spring!… A song for the Martyrs of 13 July Kashmir and 15 July Turkey! Hope it will find a way to all hearts!. Daimi Bahar!… 13 Temmuz Keşmir ve 15 Temmuz Türkiye şehitleri için yazılmış bir şarkı! Umarım tüm kalplere ulaşır!. Full Version: https://t.co/ua0iLVVlWN pic.twitter.com/mxPceIQj1e — Turgay Evren (@TurgayEvren1) July 13, 2020

Earlier, on July 2, the singer called for an end to bloodshed in Kashmir. “We cannot stand for with injustice. We need peace, we need to protect the people of Kashmir, we need a solution from BOTH sides, a solution that puts an end to the evils plaguing Kashmir,” she tweeted.

