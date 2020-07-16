Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hadiqa Kiani says Kashmir is being silenced over song removal from YouTube

Hadiqa Kiani , Kashmir

Prominent singer Hadiqa Kiani has called out YouTube for removing her new song which paid a tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir and Turkey from their site.

The song, titled Daimi Bahar (Eternal Spring), was a collaboration between the Pakistani singer and Turkish artists Ali Tolga Demertas and Torgi Evren. It was released on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13.

Taking to Instagram, Kiani confirmed that her song has been removed from YouTube. The singer said its a deliberate attempt to silence the voices on Kashmir.

“Our tribute to Kashmir was removed from YouTube a few hours ago. There seems to be a systematic silencing taking place but we will not be silenced because our message is of love and peace,” she said.

Kiani shared that The Kashmir Civitas is actively working to re-upload the video and she will share an update with her fans soon.

Her maternal ancestors are from İzmir, Turkey and she has an affinity for the Turkey since childhood.

Earlier, on July 2, the singer called for an end to bloodshed in Kashmir. “We cannot stand for with injustice. We need peace, we need to protect the people of Kashmir, we need a solution from BOTH sides, a solution that puts an end to the evils plaguing Kashmir,” she tweeted.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

In pictures: Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir’s mayun ceremony

Lifestyle

Singer and guitarist Faraz Anwar just dropped a new track

Lifestyle

China will allow cinemas in low-risk areas to open from July 20

Lifestyle

Johnny Depp’s former estate manager found star’s severed fingertip, court…


ARY NEWS URDU