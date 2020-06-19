Hadiqa Kiani pays touching tribute to Ertugrul through a Turkish song

Pakistan’s acclaimed singer Hadiqa Kiani’s tribute to popular Turkish series Etrugrul is the best thing on the internet today.

The actress paid a heart touching tribute to the much-hyped show through a Turkish song.

Turning to Twitter, Kiani shared a remastered version of Turkish song Sen Ağlama she had sung in 2005 at an Opera House.

“In 2005, I had the honor of singing the Turkish song #SenAğlama at the AKM Opera House. Today, I have remastered that song as a tribute to @TRTErtugrulPTVseries, #SezenAksu & to the people of Turkey,” she wrote.

In 2005, I had the honor of singing the Turkish song #SenAğlama at the AKM Opera House. Today, I have remastered that song as a tribute to @TRTErtugrulPTV series, #SezenAksu & to the people of Turkey. May our love and bond be forever strong. 🇹🇷🇵🇰❤️ Stream: https://t.co/OT2vwrsTty — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) June 19, 2020

The singer went onto add that she hopes the love and bond between Pakistan and Turkey remains strong forever.

Kiani had earlier shared on social media that she was working on something special. “Something very very special coming soon,” the Boohe Baariyan singer wrote.

The description with the song on YouTube reveals that Kiani’s maternal ancestors are from İzmir, Turkey and she has had an affinity for the country since her childhood.

“As a child prodigy, Kiani represented Pakistan in the International Children’s Festival in Turkey and as an adult in 2005 she returned to the great country to once again represent Pakistan at the iconic Atatürk Cultural Center and Opera House,” the caption reads.

It further says “The biggest surprise for the audience was said to be when Kiani sang “Sen Ağlama” (Turkish song of Living Legend Sezen Aksu) to a standing ovation from the audience. She told the audience that as Turkey stood beside Pakistan in good and bad times, she wanted to convey the love of Pakistani people for the Turks.”

This is the first time a Pakistani singer has sung in the Turkish language.

