Hafeez Shaikh directs FBR to expedite refund claims processing

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) simplify the H-Form within a week to ease and expedite the processing and payment of Sales Tax refunds to textile exporters, ARY News reported.

Hafeez Shaikh gave the instruction during a meeting with the office-bearers and members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

According to a statement issued by the ministry, he also directed the FBR to expedite the payments up to Rs10 billion worth of customs duty drawback to the exporters.

Read More: Govt releases tax refunds worth over Rs 23 billion

The adviser told the exporters that the government was not at all interested in keeping their money held up for any length of time and the government was willing to listen to and accommodate any solution or recommendations from the exporters to simplify the H-Form and ensure a prompt payment of sales tax refunds to them.

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi told the meeting that the tax collection body had so far received claims for sales tax refunds to the tune of Rs 10.14 billion pertaining to the period from July to October 2019 and cases amounting to Rs 8.02 billion had already been processed for payment out of which 1604 cases has been accepted for payment which would be made at the earliest.

Earlier, the APTMA leaders and members told the Adviser they were happy and satisfied with the documentation drive of the government and wanted to process their claims for sales tax refunds through the newly-introduced Form-H. They said they had formulated their recommendations to further simplify the Form-H in view of certain problems being faced by them in filling out the form.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Task Force on Textile Mr. Ali Habib were also present among others.

Comments

comments