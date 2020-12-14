Hafeez Shaikh given additional charge of Revenue Division

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh was given additional charge of the Revenue Division on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned the additional portfolio of Revenue Division to the minister with immediate effect.

Read More: Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as federal minister

Earlier on December 11, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had sworn in as the federal finance minister.

President Dr. Arif Alvi had administered the oath to Hafeez Shaikh, who had been serving as the adviser to the prime minister on finance, at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

He had sworn in as the federal minister in the wake of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) December 7 ruling that held that unelected advisers and special assistants could not head government’s committees. The court had set aside a notification regarding the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) headed by Dr Shaikh.

