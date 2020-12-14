Hafeez Shaikh given additional charge of Revenue Division
ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh was given additional charge of the Revenue Division on Monday, ARY News reported.
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned the additional portfolio of Revenue Division to the minister with immediate effect.
Earlier on December 11, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had sworn in as the federal finance minister.
President Dr. Arif Alvi had administered the oath to Hafeez Shaikh, who had been serving as the adviser to the prime minister on finance, at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.