Hafeez calls for saving energy consumers from inflationary pressures

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday asked the Energy Division to take input from other stakeholders as well to build a final proposal with an objective of saving the energy consumers from inflationary pressures.

He was chairing a meeting at the Finance Division to discuss different issues related to the Power Sector.

In the presence of Minister for Energy, Adviser to PM on Petroleum, Secretary Energy and Secretary Finance, different proposal were discussed that were related to how monthly, quarterly and yearly adjustments should be treated and a uniform tariff could be given to the consumers for a period of 12 to 18 months to save them from the inflationary pressures.

Tariff proposals for the industrial sector were also discussed.

Read More: ECC again defers surge in gas prices

Hafeez Shaikh asked the Energy Division to take input from other stakeholders as well to build a final proposal with the objective of saving the energy consumers from inflationary pressures and providing ease by gradual reduction in the prevailing tariffs.

The participants are expected to firm up their proposals further with valuable input from other stakeholders before final approval by the competent forum (ECC).

