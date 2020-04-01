Hafeez Shaikh directs FBR to expedite tax refund process

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday interacted with the business community members and inquired regarding impact of coronavirus pandemic on the business activities, ARY NEWS reported.

The business community informed the adviser that daily-wage employees and small and medium enterprises would suffer the most due to the pandemic.

“Special attention should be given to the daily-wagers and labourers during the ongoing situation,” said the businessmen as they discussed ways to ensure proper provision of relief package to them.

Hafeez Shaikh said that the relief package should be utilized in a proper manner and provided to daily-wagers and labourers on priority basis.

Meanwhile, the community members also asked the government to expedite the process of tax refund for exporters.

To this, Hafeez Shaikh directed the Chairperson Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to expedite the refund process.

He hoped that the exporters would fulfill their promises with the government as soon as the coronavirus crisis was over.

Read More: NCC decides lockdown extension, finalises strategy to contain COVID-19

On March 25, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh unveiled the emergency economic plan finalised by the federal government amid the crisis of coronavirus pandemic.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, expressed fear of more impacts on the national economy due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic that has also disturbed economic activities including exports and remittances.

“Our economy was heading towards stability and exports were rising which reduced the current account deficit to $3 billion from $20 billion. Pakistan had paid foreign loans worth $4 billion while the country’s efforts were being appreciated for economic revival. Pakistan’s revenue collections were historical in the last eight months and it was increased up to 17 per cent as compared to the previous year.”

“However, the economy is likely to suffer an impact due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic just like it is producing a major financial loss to other countries around the world. We have dispatched additional funds to the province and more funds are given to the provinces under NFC,” said Hafeez Shaikh.

Comments

comments