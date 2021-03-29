Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


New finance minister Azhar thanks PM for additional charge

Hafeez shaikh, hammad azhar, finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar has Monday tweeted a gratitude message addressed to the Prime Minister while announcing his new portfolio as finance minister following the removal of Hafeez Shaikh who held the post, ARY News reported.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he said he is honored for the additional charge entrusted to him by the PM.

READ MORE: Hafeez Shaikh removed from post due to rising inflation in country: Shibli Faraz

“Pakistan’s economy has made significant gains towards stabilization since 2018,” Azhar said, adding that the government shall continue to consolidate these gains and strengthen the growth momentum.

He added that the incumbent government navigated economic fallout of covid-19 fairly well especially as the world witnesses supply chain disruptions and inflation.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines reduce COVID-19 infection risk by 90%

Pakistan

Multi-national air exercise ACES Meet 2021-1 begins in Pakistan

Pakistan

Health official raises alarm bells for Islamabad hospitals amid COVID-19 surge  

Must Read

HEART-WARMING: Cat brings to doctor her sick newborn kitten

[X] Close