New finance minister Azhar thanks PM for additional charge

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar has Monday tweeted a gratitude message addressed to the Prime Minister while announcing his new portfolio as finance minister following the removal of Hafeez Shaikh who held the post, ARY News reported.

I am honoured to be entrusted with the additional charge of Finance by the Prime Minister. Pakistan’s economy has made significant gains towards stabilisation since 2018. We shall continue to consolidate these gains and strengthen the growth momentum. 1/2 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 29, 2021

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he said he is honored for the additional charge entrusted to him by the PM.

READ MORE: Hafeez Shaikh removed from post due to rising inflation in country: Shibli Faraz

“Pakistan’s economy has made significant gains towards stabilization since 2018,” Azhar said, adding that the government shall continue to consolidate these gains and strengthen the growth momentum.

We navigated econ fallout of covid-19 fairly well. The world is witnessing supply chain disruptions & rise in food prices. We shall endeavour to protect our ppl from these shocks. With hard work & integrity, we will InshAllah build Naya Pakistan under leadership of @ImranKhanPTI — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 29, 2021

He added that the incumbent government navigated economic fallout of covid-19 fairly well especially as the world witnesses supply chain disruptions and inflation.

Comments

comments