Hafeez Shaikh stresses need for reining in losses in state-owned entities

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has underscored efforts to contain losses in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) through better governance and active supervision.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on improving the governance structure of SOEs and the role of Sarmaya Pakistan Limited to bring in professional expertise.

He said better governance and active supervision is expected to bring considerable improvements.

Dr Shaikh had last Thursday said the government had overcome pressing challenges the economy faced by taking right decisions.

“The government has its focus shifted to accelerating the pace of growth by creating an enabling atmosphere for businesses and boosting growth in key sectors such as agriculture.”

He made these remarks while talking to a group of foreign investors representing international banks and financial institutions looking to invest in the capital market of Pakistan.

“We are expecting an over three per cent growth in the agriculture sector which has remained stagnant for the past five years.

We are further injecting about Rs 250 billion into this sector to enhance crop productivity and improve water management.”

The adviser gave the visiting investors an overview of various policy measures adopted by the government in recent months to tide over the economic slowdown.

He also spoke about the positive outcomes as reflected in surging exports, improved revenue collection, increase in number of tax filers, enhanced non-tax revenues and various other measures to facilitate businesses, including immediate sales tax refunds to the tune of Rs 22 billion to exporters and payment of all Income Tax refunds to the limit of Rs 100,000.

