Hafeez Shaikh calls for early resolution of PTCL-Etisalat payment, other issues

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has called for early resolution of all outstanding issues regarding privatisation of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

Chairing a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss and resolve the issues related to PTCL’s privatisation.

Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and the secretaries of the finance, privatisation, and information technology departments, as well as other senior officials, attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the adviser was given a detailed briefing on the issues concerning the transfer of properties to Dubai-based telecom giant Etisalat and the outstanding amount it is yet to pay.

Dr. Shaikh called for greater efforts to resolve the outstanding issues in a smooth and amicable manner and asked the government team to contact the senior management of Etisalat to listen to their viewpoint and decide the unresolved issues at the earliest as any further delay was not in the interest of both the parties.

Earlier in Aug, this year, Mr. Siddiqui had vowed to recover $800 million from Etisalat on account of privatisation of PTCL.

Addressing a presser, he had said a meeting was held with the telecom company for recovery outstanding $800 million.

