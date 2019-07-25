Hafeez Shaikh, Reza Baqir meet IMF, World Bank officials

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir had a busy day in Washington DC.

According to a statement recieved here, they met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director David Lipton and senior officials of the World Bank and IFC.

They also spoke at length with members of the World Bank-IMF Pakistan Staff Association and heard their suggestions for reforming the economy.

The adviser and SBP governor also addressed an event “Pakistan: This Time it’s Different” hosted by Masood Ahmed, President Centre for Global Development which was attended by a cross section of individuals from the think-tanks, government, academia, and Pakistani diaspora.

