Hafeez Sheikh reviews social and economic needs of tribal region

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs,

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting to review social and economic needs of the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA), here Monday, ARY News reported.

In a meeting attended by Adviser on Establishment, Mr. Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Secretary Finance, Naveed Kamran Baloch and other senior officials of Finance Ministry, Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, briefed those in attendance about financial requirements of the impoverished region.

It was revealed that the ‘FATA Development Funds’ would be utilized for the development of social sector particularly, health and education

Improving road and electricity infrastructure in the area was also a part of the discussed objective.

The Adviser informed that the federal government was willing to extend all possible assistance to erstwhile FATA and the province of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa to develop the merged districts.

He assured the meeting that Ministry of Finance would timely process and release funds for the merged districts which can then be used for development projects in the area.

