Hafeez Sheikh directs FBR to pay textile exporters Rs2bln refunds

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh has directed immediate payment of payable refunds of Rs2 billion to textile exporters, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh accepted the demand of textile exporters by allowing them payment of Sales Tax refund, for the month of August and July, through the old Expeditious Refund System (ERS) system.

Talking to a delegation of textile exporters in Islamabad, he said the government was striving hard to enhance exports and it cannot withhold sales tax refunds to the businessmen.

Read More: IMF lauds positive outcomes of govt's economic policies

Among others, Advisor to Prime Minister on Textile and Commerce Industry, Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Syed Shabbar Zaidi, Head of Textile Task Force, Ahsan Bashir, Finance Secretary, Naveed Kamran Baloch and Special Secretary Finance, Umar Hameed Khan were also present in the meeting.

The participants during the meeting agreed to improve form-H or bring about a parallel refund system within two weeks to ensure timely payment of sales tax refunds.

Hafeez Sheikh further said that the government believes in promoting exports instead of blocking sales tax refunds, adding that all possible measures would be taken to facilitate exporters and resolve their grievances regarding Sales Tax refunds.

