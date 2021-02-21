GDA assures Hafeez Sheikh of full support for Senate seat

KARACHI: With Upper House of the Parliament elections just around the corner, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday arrived at Raja House to meet with GDA chief Pir Pagara, ARY News reported.

During the visit, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by the Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar requested Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chairman to support PTI candidate Hafeez Sheikh for the Senate Islamabad seat.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that expressed hope that PTI will emerge as the largest party in the Senate with the support of its allies.

Pir Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi has assured the PTI delegation of his full support in the Senate elections.

Earlier, Federal Ministers Hafeez Shaikh, Asad Umar and Mohammed Mian Soomro called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House.

According to a Governor’s House statement, they discussed in detail on the ongoing federally-funded projects including Karachi Transformation Plan and other matters.

